Man arrested after suspected deadly assault against SCV deputies

A Sun Valley man was arrested on the suspicion that he attempted to assault a deputy by hitting the law enforcement officer with a stolen vehicle, and then started a high speed pursuit.

Justin Roush, 29, was arrested late Tuesday afternoon, after a suspected incident during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Roush is suspected of attempting to hit a deputy with a white Mercedes SUV before fleeing the scene. He is then believed to have driven the vehicle onto the southbound lanes of Highway 14 before merging onto Interstate 5. At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officers were given command of the chase from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, near Sierra Highway and Davenport Road.

The chase resulted in speeds of upwards of 130 mph on the southbound I-5, making its way through residential streets in the San Fernando Valley before entering Burbank.

Roush eventually stopped and surrendered to law enforcement personnel at Monterey Avenue and Myers Street in Burbank around 5:45 p.m., according to officials.

He was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked on the suspicion of assault of deadly weapon against a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.

The deputy who was allegedly assaulted did not need to be transported to the hospital, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Roush is being held in lieu of $200,250 bail. His first court date has not yet been disclosed, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.