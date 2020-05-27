Newsom: Guidelines to reopen CA gyms could come ‘within a week or so’

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday guidelines for the safe reopening of fitness centers could come “within a week or so.”

The governor discussed the issue during a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, in which gym owners shared how they have been dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and how they envision a safe reopening for each of their establishments.

“We believe we’ll be in a position to make public the guidelines in your sector,” Newsom told them, “but one thing we also recognize your sector is multifaceted, and we don’t want to be naive and just put out something that’s bland.”

Among the gym owners and instructors who shared their experiences was Dario Tejo, owner of Origin in Belmont. He described the possibility of having gym members use shoes that would only be worn inside the location in an effort to push customers’ health and safety first and using tape to create distance. Since its temporary closure, the company has moved operations online.

“We’re continuing to work our mission virtually and keying in on the mindset piece by putting out things like podcasts and really just listening and finding out how and what we can do to help right now our members,” he said.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, gyms have also shifted to virtual operations, one of them being Anytime Fitness Sand Location, located on Soledad Canyon Road.

The gym has hosted Zoom and Facebook live virtual classes with its trainers to keep clients active amid stay-at-home orders.

“Our virtual training has been doing very well. It’s a new thing for us, and although we were planning on doing it at some point, this (pandemic) has pushed us to get it going,” said gym owner Laura Halander in a previous interview.

The gym, among many which have had to furlough some of their employees, hopes to bring back workers and enhance safety measures for reopening with a loan from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Plan.