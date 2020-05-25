One hospitalized and one detained in Canyon Country stabbing

SCV Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a stabbing in Canyon Country on Monday, May 25, 2020. Bobby Block/ The Signal
One person was transported to the hospital after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a stabbing in Canyon Country on Memorial Day evening. 

“One person was transported to Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital),” said  Lt. Adam Stoll with the SCV Sheriff’s station. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene, and received the call from the Sheriff’s Station, according to Fire spokesman Bernard Peters. 

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex located near Solamint Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.  

One person believed to be in connection to the stabbing was detained at gunpoint, according to Stoll. 

There was no immediate information available regarding the condition of the victim. 

