PHOTO: Bike, vehicle collision results in no injuries
Bobby Block
May 10, 2020
1:24 pm
No Comments
Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials respond to a vehicle versus bicycle traffic collision near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Penlon Way in Canyon Country that resulted in only minor injuries around 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The collision resulted in no injuries, according to fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. Bobby Block/The Signal
Bobby Block
