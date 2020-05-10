PHOTO: Bike, vehicle collision results in no injuries

Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials respond to a vehicle versus bicycle traffic collision near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Penlon Way in Canyon Country that resulted in only minor injuries around 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The collision resulted in no injuries, according to fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Advertisement

Bobby Block

Bobby Block

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS