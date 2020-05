Joe Gaeta, a project manager at Fitucci Custom Cabinets in Valencia, has said the company wanted to give back to the community through a free meal event. The May 2 event was open to all those who had been negatively affected by COVID-19 and the pandemic. Those who attended were able to pick up a free In-N-Out meal.

Bryan Gonzalez, right, approaches one of the cars in the constant stream of more than 30 vehicles that lined up for one of the 250 free In-N-Out meals consisting of a Double-Double burger, chips and a drink handed out by Fitucci Custom Cabinets to support the community in their parking lot in Valencia on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

