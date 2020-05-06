Photos: Happy birthday from first responders

Reader Erika Carrillo submitted these photos featuring first responders participating in a recent drive-by birthday parade — in addition to family and friends — for her daughter, Madelyn. She wrote: “I wanted to send pictures from my daughter’s birthday parade. We’re co-owners of Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia, and my husband (Jonathan Carrillo) has gotten to know quite a few of the sheriff’s (deputies). He asked if they could come and participate in our daughter’s parade, and they sure did! He also rode his bike to the fire station up the street and asked if they could participate, and they did! Our 7-year-old felt so special!”

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station take part in the birthday parade for 7-year-old Madelyn on April 21, 2020.

Courtesy of Erika Carrillo

Family and friends drop off balloons, cards and treats as they take part in the April 21, 2020, birthday parade for 7-year-old Madelyn.

Courtesy of Erika Carrillo