Photos: Happy birthday from first responders

Reader Erika Carrillo submitted these photos featuring first responders participating in a recent drive-by birthday parade — in addition to family and friends — for her daughter, Madelyn. She wrote: “I wanted to send pictures from my daughter’s birthday parade. We’re co-owners of Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia, and my husband (Jonathan Carrillo) has gotten to know quite a few of the sheriff’s (deputies). He asked if they could come and participate in our daughter’s parade, and they sure did! He also rode his bike to the fire station up the street and asked if they could participate, and they did! Our 7-year-old felt so special!”
