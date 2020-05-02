Power outage impacts 1,600 residents in Newhall

A power outage in Newhall Saturday morning left 1,668 residents without power.

The power outage was first reported at approximately 9 a.m. and the estimated time of repair was 10:30 a.m., according to the Southern California Edison Website.

“The original outage affected 2923 customers,” said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for SoCal Edison. “We were able to get part of them back up. Now, 1,668 customers are still without power.”

The boundaries for the outage, according to Kumar, are east Railroad Avenue, south Lyons Avenue, west Orchard Village Road and north Drayton Street.

As of 9:40 a.m. crews were investigating the cause of the blackout, according to Kumar.

“Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power at this time,” said Kumar.