Princess Cruises announces layoffs, furloughs for 50% of California workforce due to COVID-19

Princess Cruises, the international cruise line based in Santa Clarita, announced Thursday it will lay off or furlough approximately 50% of its California workforce due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Princess Cruises officials said Thursday the pause in global operations extending far beyond what was expected has resulted in the reductions to its shoreside employees.

“It is with much sadness that we are implementing a combination of layoffs, furloughs, reduced work schedules and pay reductions that will be impacting all shoreside employees, the majority of whom work in Santa Clarita and Seattle,” Princess Cruises said via a statement Thursday. “However, these changes and other cost reductions will not compromise our commitment to health, safety, compliance and environmental protection.”

All other employees not laid off or furloughed are expected to have a reduction in hours or compensation, said Negin Kamali, a spokesperson for Princess Cruises.

“Because we are not generating revenue, we took these difficult but important expense reduction measures to ensure the company can continue to navigate this difficult period,” said the company’s statement.

Princess Cruises officials said they would continue to work with the U.S. government and their global partners to resume operations when the time is right, as well as bring back many of their furloughed employees.

Princess Cruises has a total of 2,700 shoreside employees, according to its website.