Public Health reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases countywide

L.A. County Department of Public Health reported Saturday more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 37,303 diagnoses, while the Santa Clarita Valley’s tally reached 941 with the addition of 23 new cases.

Public Health identified 1,073 new cases and 40 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brought the countywide death toll to 1,793. Of those who died, 92% of people had underlying health conditions.

The department reported Friday a geographical breakdown of deaths related to COVID-19 per region. The death toll remained at 17 for the SCV, with 15 attributed to the city of Santa Clarita, one in Acton and one in Castaic. Four were attributed with Oakmont of Santa Clarita and five at Oakmont of Valencia. Of the overall total, seven took place at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. None were attributed as custody deaths at the Pitchess Detention Center. Any custody deaths from Pitchess would be tallied with Castaic.

Henry Mayo, which now only reports its tally on a weekly basis, said Wednesday that the total number of tests it has administered stands at 1,106 tests. Of those, 182 returned positive and 1,007 negatives, with 28 tests still outstanding, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. As of Wednesday, 12 people remained in the hospital for treatment and 62 had recovered and been discharged.

Countywide, 5,784 people who tested positive for the virus, or 16% of positive cases, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. Currently, there are 1,648 people hospitalized, 26% of whom are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in L.A. County, with testing results available for more than 298,000 individuals and 11% of people testing positive, according to Public Health in its daily news release.

Public Health reported Saturday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 941. The local case count broken down by region is as follows as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 576

Unincorporated – Acton: 10

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 4

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 32

Unincorporated – Castaic: 267 (includes at least 260 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 28

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 13

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 240 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 20 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to figures as shown Saturday by Public Health.

