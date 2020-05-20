Santa Clarita Library offers temporary curbside pickup

The Santa Clarita Public Library has introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online. This contact-free pickup method allows residents to drive to a designated parking spot and call 661-259-0750 to have library staff prepare and deliver their items to a curbside table.

Residents participating in curbside service should have their library card number or driver’s license number available to redeem their hold items. Residents should allow up to 15 minutes for items to be delivered to the curbside table. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicle until library staff has retreated past the marked red safety line, as social distancing procedures are strictly followed.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has required city staff to think further outside the box to continue delivering the services that residents desire or need. The library staff has been hard at work to create a safe solution for residents and employees.

In addition to curbside delivery, the Santa Clarita Public Library has increased its sanitation efforts to ensure continued safety whenever you check out an item. When handling any library materials, library staff have made it a priority to wear face coverings and gloves. Library staff members are also taking any returned materials and placing them in quarantine for three days.

Last, the Santa Clarita Public Library is continuing to increase its contact-free services, including the eLibrary, Virtual Storytimes, Virtual Game Nights and more.

If you have any questions about the new curbside library service and additional offerings, email [email protected] For regular updates on library operations, events, services and more, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.