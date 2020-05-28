Saugus High substitute teacher arrested on suspicion of oral sex with a minor

A Saugus High School substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

The booking logs indicate that David Cornish, 28, of Valencia was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of felonious oral copulation with a person under the age of 16.

Cornish was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on arrest charge 287(B) 2 PC, “any person over 21 years of age who participates in an act of oral copulation with another person who is under 16 years of age is guilty of a felony.”

Cornish was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

No other victims were reported as a result of the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials said Thursday they could not comment on matters involving students or staff.

Cornish was listed on the Hart District board meeting agenda from Sept. 18, 2019, as a substitute teacher whose effective starting date was Sept. 19, 2019.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday morning they would be issuing a statement about the case later in the day.