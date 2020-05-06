SCAA announces student scholarship award winners

Each year, the Santa Clarita Artists Association raises funds to provide scholarships to high school graduating senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley, with plans to continue their education in the arts field. The scholarship committee has chosen their three winners from the 11 talented applicants. This year’s winners (with a sample of their work) were:

Second-place winner of this year’s Santa Clarita Artists Association student scholarship awards is Kiki Egetoe for her acrylic work, “The Gardens.” Courtesy photo

First place – Isabella Lee, “Grandma’s Tea Set,” charcoal, award $1,000.

Second place – Kiki Egetoe, “The Gardens,” acrylic, award $750.

Third place – Mindy Mellow, “Family Portrait,” digital art, award $500.

Third-place winner of this year’s Santa Clarita Artists Association student scholarship awards is Mindy Mellow for her digital artwork, “Family Portrait.” Courtesy photo

The interviews could not be held in person due to the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, so the interviews were held via Zoom, after normal school hours. During a 20-minute interview, students came prepared to present synopses of their artwork. Interview questions were aimed to ascertain the students’ inspirations for specific artworks, famous artists influences and future goals in the arts fields.

“The decision was difficult with the remarkable talent of all applicants. Along with the cash awards, the winners will receive a year membership to the SCAA and will be displaying some of their work at our Annual Art Classic Awards Gala in October,” said Committee Chair Laurie Morgan.

The committee includes: Laurie Morgan, Lynda Frautnik and Meressa Naftulin.