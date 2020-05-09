SCV confirmed cases surpass 700

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Santa Clarita Valley, including those from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, has increased by 24 in the last day, bringing the total number of cases to 722.

In the last 24 hours countywide, the number of confirmed cases and deaths have risen by 1,011 and 44, respectively. The total number of cases within Los Angeles County is now 31,197, and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 1,512.

Of those who died, 34 were over the age of 65 years old; seven people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-nine people had underlying health conditions, including 25 people over the age of 65 and four people between the ages of 41 and 65.

The mortality rate countywide is now 4.84% of confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have said that unless a death occurs they would be providing their latest figures in regard to COVID-19 on a weekly basis, with the updates being released every Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the hospital, which were provided on Wednesday, show that Henry Mayo had administered 897 tests, of which 165 returned positive, 819 were negative and 30 tests remain outstanding. A total of 17 patients were in the hospital for treatment as of Wednesday, while 55 had been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital has had six deaths related to COVID-19, according to officials. The identification and patient information for each death has been withheld by hospital officials, who cited patient privacy policy.

The number of cases for the SCV, broken down into region and including both Henry Mayo’s and other area health care providers’ newest figures, were as follows, according to Public Health’s numbers as of Saturday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 479

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 2

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Castaic: 170 (Includes 149 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 21

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 5

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

DPH officials on Saturday said the numbers for Santa Clarita and Castaic are subject to change based on further investigation due to 110 previously reported cases throughout the county not being in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

The number of cases that had been previously attributed to Val Verde that were associated with the outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center have been shifted to Castaic’s numbers as of Friday.

Pitchess Detention Center has a total of six staff and 19 inmates who are COVID-19 positive, and North County Correctional Facility, the maximum-security jail on PDC’s campus, has two staff members and 122 inmates who have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, according to the DPH.

The number of cases in the correctional facility, which are being attributed to Castaic’s total, is 149.

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.