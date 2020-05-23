SCV sees 30 case jump in cases

The Santa Clarita Valley, including the numbers from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, saw an increase of 30 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

In addition to the new SCV numbers, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported 41 new deaths and 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 from the last day, bringing the totals to 44,055 positive cases and 2,090 deaths related to COVID-19.

Of those who died within the last day, 31 were over the age of 65 years old and eight people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. 28 people had underlying health conditions including 23 people over the age of 65 years old and five people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

Two deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach.

The countywide mortality rate has now reached 5.2% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Monday 1,332 patients were tested, with 197 of those tests returning positive, while 1,245 were negative and 35 are still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 14 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health reported Saturday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,061, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 648

Unincorporated – Acton: 11

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 6

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Castaic: 17 (with 284 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 30

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 17

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 284 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 30 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s Saturday’s figures.

Department of Public Health officials have said the number of cases reported in Castaic can fluctuate due to the numbers reported for Pitchess Detention Center being out of alignment with the outbreak investigation counts.