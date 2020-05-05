Sheriff’s officials: 5 arrested with ‘slew of charges’

Following a traffic stop last week in Castaic last week, deputies arrested five individuals from Bakersfield on a “slew of charges.”

On April 29, deputies were patrolling near Gibraltar Lane and Springvale Lane when they conducted a traffic stop, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Inside the vehicle they found three men and two women whose ages ranged from their early 20s to their early 30s.

The five adults, due to the items reportedly found in their vehicles, were arrested on suspicion of a number of charges including robbery, grand theft auto, felon in possession of a loaded handgun, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle tampering, Miller said.

Two of the suspects also were on probation and convicted felons, Miller added.

They were all transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.