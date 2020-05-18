Stolen vehicle suspect taken into custody, again

A man suspected of stealing a Camaro from the AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia dealership was taken into custody following a containment in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

A man who had been charged on suspicion of auto theft was released from jail Monday and within minutes stole another vehicle, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies search a senior living apartment complex for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle from a local car dealership Monday afternoon. May 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“About 10-15 minutes after he was released, we received word that he was allegedly involved with theft of another vehicle,” Miller said.

A containment was set up near the Canyon Country Senior Apartments, located on the 18700 block of Flying Tiger Drive, as deputies searched for the suspect.

The suspect was taken back into custody after a brief altercation with deputies.

“They did take the suspect into custody again,” Miller added.

