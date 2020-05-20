Sulphur Springs extends deadline for board trustee-application process

After two applications were submitted but only one applicant met the residency guidelines, the Sulphur Springs Union School District board extended the deadline to apply for their open trustee board seat to June 12.

During their Wednesday night meeting, SSUSD board members reported that they received two applications to replace Brenda Martinez Gerson, the former trustee for Area No. 3 who resigned due to an apparent move outside of district boundaries.

Oscar De Leon Jr., one of the two applicants for the position, did not meet the residency requirements, and was therefore not interviewed by the board.

Daniel Maldonado, a 24-year-old library aide who graduated from Ganesha High in Pomona in 2013, was interviewed by the board.

Self-declaring himself as part of a first-generation Mexican-American family, Maldonado said his decision to apply was to help students with the same type of background in the SSUSD.

“I would also like to help students not feel so helpless and I want to be able to bring them some assurance that the school system is there to help them,” said Maldonado during his interview with the board. “I have not participated on a school board, but I am open to learning new things.”

Maldonado said he was currently obtaining a master’s degree in business administration, and said he would like to engage students more in reading, as well as expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs.

Ultimately, the board decided to call a special meeting for June 17, which would make the applications for the board position due back by June 12 at 4 p.m.

“I think he has a lot of great things to offer to the district, but maybe we go out and see what else is out there,” said Shelley Weinstein, president of the SSUSD board, in reference to Maldonado. “And invite him to come back again.”

The appointment would be until November, when an election would be held and the winner of the election would then serve a two-year term.