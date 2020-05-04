Training Material Creation Tools That Anyone Can Use To Create And Deliver An Online Course

Online coaching has emerged as one of the most lucrative new industries for those passionate about helping others. The current pandemic has forced us inside our homes and as a result, many of us are finding ourselves with a ton of free time that can be used productively.

Thanks to this, many of us are utilising this time to fulfill our dream of becoming a coach or mentor and start the journey of helping people realise and utilise their potential.

However, before you can go about doing that, you need to have a specific curriculum of what you will teach to your future students. Sure, a lot of this will depend on their unique life situation but you still need a set curriculum that can be customised to the needs of your individual students.

There is, of course, the chance that whatever skill you are trying to share with the world can actually be taught through a set course that doesn’t require customisations.

If you identify with either of those situations, and are ready to start building your online course, you’ve landed on the right page. In this article, we will discuss the top elearning development and management tools that will help you create and deliver a delightful learning experience to your future students/learners.

Without further delay, let’s jump right into it:

Cloud Based Authoring Tools

As the name suggests, such tools are designed to help you create an immersive online learning experience quickly. Modern authoring tools come loaded with customisable templates, slides, and even offer the ability to create video courses.

Authoring tools these days are designed to help learning administrators create learning experiences and not just lessons. With interactivities and multimedia included within your course, you can expect your future learners to be engaged and your future retention numbers to be high.

Learning Management Systems

Creating your online curriculum is only the first step of the process. Next, you have to determine how you will distribute your course material to your learners.

This can be efficiently done with specially designed tools called learning management systems. As the name suggests, a learning management system (LMS) is a platform where you can manage your course materials, and your learners can consume the course content.

That’s not it. A great LMS will help you create customised learning paths for individual students, that address their weaknesses and play on their strengths. Moreover, with gamification features such as leaderboards and levels, you will be able to better engage your learners. A LMS also comes loaded with cutting-edge tracking and reporting features that allow you to track the progress of each learner.

Video Conferencing Tools

Online video conferencing tools have been around for over a decade and need no introduction. Their application to training is also quite obvious. In fact, when done with the right tools and instructors, video conferencing sessions can potentially eliminate the need of classroom sessions from a variety of training scenarios.

However, in order to conduct efficient training through video conference, you will require specialised video conferencing tools that are designed to facilitate training sessions. We’ve prepared a list of our favorite ones here.

Conclusion

Creating a comprehensive online learning experience is not an easy task. With that said, with the right tools in your arsenal, the job does become a lot less overwhelming.

Have you used any tools to create an online course in the past? Which tools did you use? How was your experience with them? Tell us in the comment section below!