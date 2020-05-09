Two brush fires break out within minutes of one another in Santa Clarita Valley

Two brush fires near Santa Clarita Valley freeways broke out within minutes of one another Saturday afternoon.

The first fire, which was reported at 12:47 p.m. was located near the southbound side of Highway 14, just south of Newhall Avenue, according to Inspector Ronald Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It’s less than two acres reported at (1:05 p.m.),” said Haralson, adding that by 1:15 p.m. units were being called off the scene and it appeared units had a handle on the fire.

The second brush fire was reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5, 1.5 miles south of Vista Del Lago at 12:53 p.m.

L.A. County and City units responded to the blaze, as well as Angeles National Forest firefighters, Haralson said.

That fire was also approximately two acres, Haralson said.

No structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.