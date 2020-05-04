Understanding the Wound Healing Process and How to Expedite It

It’s far too easy to end up with a wound or a scrape doing just about anything. Accidents happen, and the important thing to know is how to heal a wound before an infection develops. If an infection develops, it could have many negative ramifications on your overall health.

If you take the time to understand the wound healing process, you can expedite the way in which it works. You can also avoid potential complications and issues.

Read on and we’ll walk you through what you need to know about healing cuts, scrapes, and wounds at home.

Clean the Impacted Area

Somehow, you’ve done it again: you’ve injured yourself and a cut or wound is the result. The best starting point for treating this wound is to clean it up the best you can. Failure to clean can leave debris in the wound, which will prevent it from healing properly.

Cleaning doesn’t have to be complicated. You can simply flush and clean the area with mild soap and water. If you have some sort of antiseptic wash around it can be good to flush the wound with it and allow it to dry.

Antiseptic washes can help to temporarily relieve the pain of an injury while simultaneously removing dirt and germs.

Apply Antibiotics or Gels

If you want the wound to heal faster, you’ll need to do a little extra work. That means applying some sort of antibiotic ointment or lotion to wounds. This will help to ensure no infection occurs and that the wound will heal as it should.

Neosporin is a popular choice for many households, or you can use something like mimosa pudica to help alleviate pain and promote healing. The use of these types of materials may also help to avoid the presence of scars later on.

Cover the Wound or Scrape

Once you’ve treated a wound, it’s important that you take steps to ensure that it remains infection-free. You don’t want to have removed potential debris from it just for new debris to get inside later on, right?

The best way to do that is to cover the appropriate area with a band-aid or something type of covering. You’ll want to keep this material on until the wound is completely healed.

Within a few days, a scab should grow over the wound, offering a natural second layer of protection. Just to be safe, it’s a good idea to still keep the band-aid or covering in place until the wound is completely healed.

The exact healing time will depend on the wound itself, but things should clear up in one or two weeks.

Understanding the Wound Healing Process

If you’ve injured yourself and created a cut or a wound, it’s important to understand how the wound healing process works. If you properly treat a wound, you can ensure that it heals in a quick and efficient manner. You should also understand when you can treat your wound and when you need to see a doctor.

