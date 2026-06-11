Cedar or Vinyl: How Illinois Homeowners Choose the Right Fence Material and the Right Company to Install It 

Choosing a fence material is one of the more lasting decisions a homeowner makes. A fence installed today will be in place for ten, fifteen, or twenty years — affecting the property’s appearance, privacy, maintenance demands, and resale value throughout that period. In Illinois, where winters are harsh, summers are humid, and properties range from suburban lots with HOA requirements to rural parcels with livestock or agricultural use, the material choice matters more than it might in a milder climate. Cedar and vinyl are the two materials that dominate residential fencing in the Chicago area and throughout the state, and each has characteristics that make it the right choice for specific situations.

Cedar Fencing: What Makes It the Preferred Wood Option

Cedar is not simply wood — it is a specific species with properties that make it significantly more suitable for outdoor fencing than alternatives like pine or spruce. Western red cedar contains natural oils that resist rot, repel insects, and slow the absorption of moisture. These properties give cedar a service life of fifteen to thirty years with appropriate maintenance, compared to ten to fifteen years for untreated pine in the same conditions. The cellular structure of cedar also makes it dimensionally stable — it resists the warping and shrinking that affect other wood species as they cycle through wet and dry conditions.

A cedar fence company selects and installs cedar that is properly graded for exterior use, with posts set at the correct depth for Illinois frost lines — typically 42 to 48 inches — to prevent the frost heaving that damages improperly installed fence posts over winter.

Cedar fencing characteristics relevant to Illinois homeowners:

Natural rot and insect resistance without chemical treatment — cedar’s oils provide inherent protection

Dimensional stability — cedar holds its shape better than pine through Illinois freeze-thaw cycles

Aesthetic versatility — accepts stain, paint, or natural weathering to silver-grey depending on the homeowner’s preference

Customizability — can be cut to any height, with picket profiles ranging from dog-ear to French Gothic to scalloped

Repairability — individual boards can be replaced without replacing the entire fence section

Environmental profile — cedar is a renewable resource and biodegradable at end of service life

Cedar fencing does require maintenance that vinyl does not. Staining or sealing every two to three years significantly extends service life and preserves appearance. Cedar that is left to weather without treatment will grey and eventually begin to check and crack at the surface, though it often remains structurally sound for years after it loses its aesthetic appeal. Homeowners who prefer a natural wood appearance and are willing to maintain it consistently tend to find cedar the most satisfying long-term choice.

Vinyl Fencing: Low Maintenance With Its Own Trade-offs

Vinyl fencing — also called PVC fencing — became widely adopted in the 1990s as a lower-maintenance alternative to wood. Modern vinyl fencing uses UV inhibitors in the material formulation that prevent the yellowing and brittleness that affected early products, and quality vinyl fence systems are engineered with internal aluminum or steel reinforcement that significantly improves strength and wind resistance. A properly installed vinyl fence requires no painting, staining, or sealing — periodic washing is the primary maintenance requirement.

Vinyl fencing companies that install quality products use vinyl with sufficient wall thickness — typically at least .090 inches for residential fencing — and include appropriate reinforcement for posts and longer spans. Thinner vinyl products exist at lower price points but are more prone to cracking in cold weather and to sagging in long horizontal runs.

Vinyl fencing characteristics relevant to Illinois homeowners:

No painting or staining required — UV-stabilized vinyl maintains color without periodic treatment

Resistant to rot, insects, and moisture — vinyl will not absorb water or support biological growth

Consistent appearance — does not weather or change color over time when properly formulated

Style limitations — available in white, tan, and a limited range of colors; cannot be repainted if preferences change

Brittleness in extreme cold — vinyl becomes more susceptible to cracking impact damage in very cold temperatures

Higher upfront cost — quality vinyl fencing typically costs more than cedar at installation

Repair considerations — damaged sections require full panel or post replacement rather than individual board swaps

The maintenance advantage of vinyl is real and significant for homeowners who do not want to schedule and perform periodic staining. For those with long fence runs, vacation properties, or investment properties where owner-performed maintenance is impractical, vinyl’s consistent appearance without upkeep makes it the functionally superior choice. The trade-off is less flexibility in appearance customization and higher sensitivity to impact damage in the cold months that Illinois produces regularly.

The Installation Factor: Why the Company Matters as Much as the Material

Cedar and vinyl fencing are both materials that perform well when installed correctly and fail prematurely when installed poorly. The most common failure modes for both materials in Illinois are post failures — posts that were not set deep enough for the frost line, were not set in properly mixed concrete, or were installed in poorly drained soil that saturates and heaves repeatedly over winter. A cedar fence with shallow posts will lean and shift within a few years. A vinyl fence with improperly reinforced posts will rack and distort under wind load.

Fence companies new lenox il with established track records in the area understand the specific soil conditions and frost depth requirements of Will County, have the experience to set posts correctly for Illinois conditions, and stand behind the installation with warranties that mean something because the company will still be in business when a warranty issue arises.

Permit Requirements and HOA Considerations in Illinois

Most Illinois municipalities require a permit for fence installation, and HOA communities impose their own material, height, and style requirements on top of municipal rules. New Lenox, like most Will County communities, requires a permit for fences over a certain height and has setback requirements that determine how close to the property line a fence can be installed. Installing without a permit creates issues at resale when the property is inspected, and violating HOA requirements can result in mandatory removal at the owner’s expense.

A fence company familiar with New Lenox and the surrounding Will County communities handles permit applications as part of the installation process and can advise on HOA requirements before a material and style selection is finalized. This is particularly important for corner lots, which face different setback requirements on both street frontages, and for properties where the property line location is uncertain and may need to be confirmed before fence installation begins.

Making the Decision: A Framework for Choosing

When cedar tends to be the better choice:

The homeowner values natural wood appearance and is willing to maintain it

The fence will be stained or painted to match the home’s exterior

Budget is constrained and a lower upfront cost is important

The fence design requires custom heights, profiles, or configurations

Occasional individual board replacement is acceptable

When vinyl tends to be the better choice:

Minimal maintenance is the primary priority

The property is a rental or investment where owner-performed upkeep is impractical

The homeowner prefers a consistent, unchanging appearance over time

The fence will be in a high-moisture area such as adjacent to a pool or water feature

The standard color options — white, tan, gray — are acceptable for the application

Both materials, properly installed by a qualified fence company that understands Illinois conditions, will serve well for many years. The choice between them comes down to the specific priorities of the homeowner and the specific conditions of the property — and a fence company with experience in both materials can help navigate that decision before any material is ordered or any post is set.