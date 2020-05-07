Ways to make a virtual Mother’s Day special

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. For those who have been home with their moms for the past seven weeks, it won’t be too hard to figure out some way to celebrate, but for those who have been physically distancing themselves from their moms, this can be a little trickier.

As if figuring out how to show your mom how much she means to you wasn’t hard enough, now you’ve got to do it from at least 6 feet away.

Pick up a last-minute gift

With some retail stores opening back up Friday, it gives you the perfect opportunity to do some quick shopping for those things mom may have been missing over the past few weeks.

“During the quarantine, my mom ran through all of her bath bombs,” Canyon Country resident Jan Fruth said. “I know because she’s mentioned how much she misses her ‘bath fizzies’ on almost every phone call.”

Though online stores have been open, Fruth has had trouble finding her mom’s favorites, “so I figured this is the perfect opportunity for me to try out that curbside pickup,” she added.

Like Fruth, you can put in a call to your mom and see what she’s been missing. When in doubt, you can always get some more of her favorites, as you can never have too many.

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market shoppers purchase sunflowers. Courtesy of Larry McClements

Drop off those goodies

Though you may not be able to spend the day with your mom, you can certainly drop off some treats to make sure she knows you’re thinking of her.

Whether you bake cookies, write her a heartfelt card or buy her a gift, video chatting is a great alternative to opening presents in person.

If you’re not a baker, S&S Donuts and Bake Shop, located at 19427 Soledad Canyon Road, is offering special Mother’s Day doughnuts, topped with frosting flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries, as well as letter doughnuts, so you can spell out a special message to her.

On Saturday, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market, located in the Newhall Library parking lot, is scheduled to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has fresh flowers available for purchase.

“We have the freshest flowers in Santa Clarita, farm-direct from the growers’ fields in Santa Paula and Oxnard,” market manager Larry McClements said.

S&S Donuts and Bake Shop has special Mother’s Day donuts available to purchase for mom. Courtesy

Have Sunday brunch together (but not really)

A number of local restaurants are offering specials for Santa Clarita Valley moms, so pick out something she’ll like and have it delivered to the both of you.

Then, you can get that Zoom call set up so you can eat together.

“My family has actually been doing family dinners this way every weekend,” Saugus resident James Kitley said.

Kitley’s mom hasn’t been away from her grandkids for this long since they were born, and Kitley said it’s been hard to keep them away from each other.

“The kids miss her, she misses them, so early on, we decided weekly family dinners would be the perfect way to appease all of them,” he added.

Each week, the group picks a local restaurant to support, and if they don’t offer delivery, Kitley will grab the food and leave it on his parents’ porch.

“My parents get to see the kids wreaking havoc, the kids get to see their grandparents — it’s a win-win,” he said. “This weekend, the food delivery will also come with special placemats the kids made for Grandma.”

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market has bouquets of flowers available to purchase for moms. Courtesy of Larry McClements

Have a movie night

Technology has made it possible to cuddle up on the couch together for a movie, even if you aren’t on the same couch.

There are a number of free websites and applications available that allow you to simultaneously watch a movie on Netflix or another streaming platform, while also video chatting.

You can even binge-watch your favorite television series together, because you certainly have the time.

While this may not be how you’d usually spend your Mother’s Day celebration, moms are sure to appreciate any chance to spend some time with you.

