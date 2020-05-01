WiSH Education Foundation to hold virtual talent show

The WiSH Education Foundation has announced its plans to hold the first-ever SCV Virtual Talent Show.

The show will be broken up into three categories: under 18 individual, over 18 individual and group.

“People can show off their talent for music or dance, goofy pet tricks, comedy, physical prowess, family skits, magic or anything else,” said a news release about the event. “There is no charge to participate and humor is encouraged.”

The event will feature prizes such as a $500 American Express gift card given to the winners of the individual competitions, and a $1,000 gift card given to the winner of the group category.

“There will be other prizes in addition to the gift certificates, including swag from Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and a certificate for a live DJ, provided by SOS Entertainment,” said the news release.

The competition will be hosted by the 2019 SCV Man of the Year and founding WiSH board member, Ed Masterson, and is set to air on SCVTV in mid-June, in addition to various social media outlets.

Video submissions will be accepted starting on May 4 and continue through May 22 at 6 p.m.

All guidelines, information and the submission form can be found on the SCV Virtual Talent Show event page at www.wishscv.org.

Updated information will be posted there through airing, including how and when to view the show on various platforms.

The sponsor-partners for the event include SCVTV, Westfield Valencia Town Center, The Signal, Henry Mayo Fitness & Health, SOS Entertainment, Santa Clarita Magazine, KHTS Hometown Station and QM Design Group.