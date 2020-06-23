Ambulance requested for 14 Freeway traffic collision

An ambulance was requested to the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 14 on Tuesday.

The call was received at 12:42 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14, just south of Newhall Avenue, according to Leslie Lua, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We were responding to reports of a rolled-over vehicle,” said Lua.

A California Highway Patrol officer clears debris from the side of the roadway following a traffic collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near the Newhall Ave. exit Tuesday afternoon. June 23, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

No persons were trapped inside the vehicle, according to Lua, however, paramedics were still called to the scene.

All lanes on the northbound side were stopped at 12:46 p.m. while first responders worked to clear the scene.

A tow truck had been called at 12:52 p.m. and was expected to arrive on the scene at approximately 1:10 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officers respond to the scene of a traffic collision that occurred on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near the Newhall Ave. offramp Tuesday afternoon. June 23, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.