Ambulance requested for 14 Freeway traffic collision

An ambulance was requested to the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 14 on Tuesday.
The call was received at 12:42 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14, just south of Newhall Avenue, according to Leslie Lua, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“We were responding to reports of a rolled-over vehicle,” said Lua.
No persons were trapped inside the vehicle, according to Lua, however, paramedics were still called to the scene.
All lanes on the northbound side were stopped at 12:46 p.m. while first responders worked to clear the scene.
A tow truck had been called at 12:52 p.m. and was expected to arrive on the scene at approximately 1:10 p.m.
