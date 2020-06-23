City announces restrictions for July 4 fireworks spectators

Residents will have a chance to view this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show in a non-traditional way, such as from social media or from their vehicles, due to ongoing public gathering restrictions brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clarita officials said Tuesday.

The city’s annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular typically brings hundreds of spectators to gather at the Westfield Valencia Town Center and its parking lot for the 20-minute display, but the area will be closed for cars and in-person viewing on the streets and parkways surrounding the mall, according to a city news release.

“Although we would like to gather with family and friends as we normally do on the Fourth of July to enjoy the fireworks show, this year will be different to help maintain the health and safety of our community,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth in a statement.

The show is scheduled to commence at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.

The parking lot will be blocked off for the firework fall zone and Citrus Street will be closed from 3 a.m. on July 4. All other roads in the area will remain open to traffic and “no parking” zones will remain in effect and enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Due to the limited viewing area, the show will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page and Channel 20 SCVTV, according to the news release.

As Fourth of July approaches, the city has reminded the public that fireworks are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita and are encouraged to report locations that have been problem areas for the use of fireworks via the city’s website under Resident Service Center or by dialing the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 instead of 911.

“We have already experienced several brush fires throughout the county this month that were sparked by illegal firework use,” Anderson Mackey, assistant fire chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said in a statement. “After last year’s devastating Tick Fire that caused the largest evacuation in Santa Clarita’s history, we ask residents to help protect our community by not setting off illegal fireworks.”

The city is expected to hold a demonstration about the dangers of fireworks with the Fire Department next week, according to Carrie Lujan, city communications manager.