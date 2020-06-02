City responds to rumors about continuing protests

While protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, continue around the country, the demonstrations also continue in Santa Clarita, with a small protest having occurred Monday in Valencia and another one of unknown size expected Thursday.

In response to rumors circulating on local social media that a large protest was occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley later this week, city officials released a statement Tuesday addressing residents’ concerns.

“The city of Santa Clarita is aware of the post circulating on social media regarding the possible protest on Thursday,” read the statement issued by the city. “To be clear, no permit has been granted and no permit has been requested.”

The city also stated that despite rumors of protesters being bused in from outside of the community, officials have received no credible information verifying that.

“We have no credible information that 800 people are planning on assembling at the possible protest,” said the statement.

Officials also stated that the city was working with law enforcement and emergency response personnel to create an operational plan in the event that businesses or the community need to be protected.

The demonstrations in Santa Clarita have been occurring since Floyd’s death on May 25 was first published online, but the largest local demonstration occurred on Saturday.

During that protest, which occurred mostly at the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, hundreds of demonstrators took to the street and marched around the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Westfield Valencia Town Center.

No property damage or arrests were reported as a result of that protest. Since then, protesters have continued to gather on street corners holding signs that read “Justice for George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter.”

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County curfew order was once again extended for the third day in a row, ordering people off of public streets and businesses to close at 6 p.m.

The Signal will be updating this story as more information about the continuing protests becomes available throughout the day.