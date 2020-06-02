County registrar announces certified election results for 25th District

A woman casts her ballot in a voting voting booth at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex in Castaic on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, led the 25th Congressional District special general election in Los Angeles County by more than 11,000 votes, according to certified results released Monday. 

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced that a total of 134,624 ballots were processed and 38.22% of eligible voters cast ballots countywide. 

The tally showed that Garcia earned 72,815 votes, while Assemblywoman Christy Smith received 61,659. Throughout the election, Garcia kept a lead with more than 50% of the vote. State data, which includes tallies from Los Angeles and Ventura counties, reflected he had 54.9% of the vote and Smith had 45.1%. 

The county Board of Supervisors is expected to declare the election officially concluded on June 9. 

Garcia was sworn into office on May 19 in Washington, D.C., following a months-long campaign and election win. His focus for the remaining seven months of his term would be to address constituent services, he said. 

“We haven’t had a representative in Congress in months, so there’s a huge backlog of constituent services and casework that we need to knock out and start closing in on, and that list just keeps getting higher with the COVID-19 federal payments still not being paid to some local folks,” he said during a phone interview.

He will face off against Smith in November once again for a full, two-year House term. 

Tammy Murga

