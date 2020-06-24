Deputies conduct operation in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted an operation in Canyon Country on Wednesday.

The operation, which took place at a house near the corner of Nearbrook Street and Galeton Road at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, appeared to be the result of a search warrant.

Multiple deputies and law enforcement personnel were seen coming in and out of the home, with deputies also standing in the backyard.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station Detectives Bureau and the station’s public information officer were unavailable to comment and did not respond to multiple phone calls, emails and text messages as of Wednesday evening as to why the warrant had been served, or whether any arrests had been made.