Deputies find child in Canyon Country, now searching for parents

Deputies in Canyon Country have located a child in Canyon Country riding a scooter all by himself, but no parents were to be found.

In a tweet sent out by the Sheriff’s Station at 1:23 p.m., officials said that the male, white child approximately 3-4 years old with blonde hair, hazel eyes and wearing an orange long sleeve shirt with jean shorts was found riding a scooter near Soledad Canyon Road and Lost Canyon Road.

The child is responding to the first name of “Nicholas,” and deputies are unable to locate his parents.

Those with information about the child are encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.