Deputies investigating rope found hanging from Saugus tree

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a rope that was reported to resemble a noose found hanging in a Saugus tree near an elementary school on Monday.

“It was brought to our attention and we’re investigating if there is a possible crime involved,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the sheriff’s station.

The rope, which appeared to be fashioned in a way that resembles a noose, was found on a hill near Charles Helmers Elementary School.

The rope was taken down early Tuesday morning, before deputies had arrived, according to Somoano.

It is unlikely that fingerprints can be pulled off the rope, but any DNA evidence will now be more difficult to retrieve after being handled before deputies arrived on the scene, Somoano added.

Social media rumors and arguments were spurred Monday and Tuesday regarding the rope, with some claiming that it was a noose, while others said it was a boat tie and could have been used as a child’s swing or as workout equipment.

Anyone with information about the rope can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.