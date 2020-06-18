Drug-Free Youth in SCV launches ‘Stay Safe’ summer series

Drug-Free Youth in Santa Clarita announced Wednesday the launch of its virtual “Stay Safe” summer series aimed at educating teenagers about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and impaired driving.

The series, which launches Thursday and runs for nine weeks, will provide weekly content and offer participants resources and tips on how to stay healthy and safe during the summer months. It will include a public service announcement video and information about distracted driving, driving curfews and DUIs.

“The nine-week summer series aims to help teens avoid these life-altering pressures, while also assisting parents and guardians in broaching these subjects in their homes,” read a city of Santa Clarita news release.

The community will be able to watch the videos on the DFY in SCV website, social media accounts and YouTube playlist for those who are unable to join the live event. The DFY in SCV team has partnered with different speakers and organizations to deliver interactive content with crucial statistics, facts and stories, read the news release.

DFY in SCV is an anti-drug program brought forth by the city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County 5th Supervisorial District and the William S. Hart Union High School District. The free, school-based and voluntary program gives students the tools they need to thrive, remain drug-free and succeed in school and life. To learn more, visit DFYinSCV.com or Facebook.com/DFYinSCV.