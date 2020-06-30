Elkins Ranch Golf Course to permanently close in September

Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore will close on Labor Day after nearly 60 years in operation and return to its agricultural roots, officials said.

In a recent statement on its website, officials said the permanent closure, effective Sept. 7, comes after a decline in attendance and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept the location temporarily closed since March 21.

“With careful consideration, the company has made the very difficult, but necessary decision to close our golf course,” read the statement. “After two decades of declining play and ever-increasing expenses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors has determined that the company can no longer remain viable with the golf course as the core of its business model.”

Officials were unavailable Tuesday for further comment.

The golf course is located about 35 miles west of the Santa Clarita Valley, and has served patrons from Fillmore and the SCV for 59 years. The Elkins Ranch Co. is a family-owned business founded in 1930, “with farming as its sole endeavor,” read the statement.

“With the closure of the golf course, the company will return to its agricultural roots,” added the statement. “We are extremely grateful for the public’s support and patronage over the years, particularly our local patrons from Fillmore and the Santa Clarita Valley.”

“We will truly miss the personal contacts, friendships and camaraderie of our customers, employees and vendors. We want to express our deep appreciation for our staff, our customers, and our community as we move into this new era,” the statement added.