Three airlifted following Gorman crash

Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 flies over the Santa Clarita Valley. Cory Rubin/Signal File Photo
Three patients were airlifted Monday following a solo-vehicle crash in Gorman.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision involving one vehicle on the Quail Lake offramp on southbound Interstate 5 around 1:30 p.m., according to Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“There are no (persons) trapped and there have been no transports, (but) Copter 15 has been dispatched,” Lua added just before 2 p.m.

Around 2:45 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Copter 15 airlifted a total of three patients to a local hospital, Lua added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

