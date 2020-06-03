Henry Mayo reports additional COVID-19-related death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Wednesday that one additional person had died at the hospital due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths within the Santa Clarita Valley to 21.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased other than to say that the patient died within the last 24 hours, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital also released its latest figures Wednesday, which reported that 1,824 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 227 tests returning positive, 1,810 negative and 17 still pending, Moody said. A total of eight people remained in the hospital for treatment, and 84 had since recovered and been discharged.

The number of coronavirus cases within the SCV, which includes an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, reached 1,678 Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Countywide, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 57,118 Tuesday, with a total of 2,443 deaths related to the virus.

Public Health officials are expected to release updated figures Wednesday afternoon.

