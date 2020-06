Emergency personnel used a helicopter to airlift a patient from a field at Golden Valley High School on Thursday.

The call came in at 1:50 p.m. on the 19600 block of Ellis Henry Avenue, according to Leslie Lua of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A helicopter lands at Golden Valley High School during a medical emergency on Thursday. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“It was a medical call,” said Lua. “We’re airlifting the patient.”

Lua did not have any immediate details on the age or condition of the patient.

Ellis Henry Avenue is approximately one mile from Golden Valley High School.