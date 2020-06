Two people were airlifted following a traffic collision on Interstate 5 in Gorman Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5, south of Gorman School Road, around 5 p.m., according to fire officials.

All lanes of traffic were shut down for a short time as Los Angeles County Fire Copter 19 landed on Interstate 5 to airlift two patients to a nearby trauma center, per fire officials.

MEDEVAC 6/9/20 COPT19 Firehawk Paramedic helicopter landed on Interstate 5 to transport two patients from a traffic collision near Gorman to a Trauma Center. With @LACoFD @KernCountyFire @AMR_Social @CHPFortTejon @CaltransDist7 pic.twitter.com/HkOIfomdc0 — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) June 10, 2020