Multi-vehicle crash reported in Agua Dulce sends four people to the hospital

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A multi-vehicle crash in Agua Dulce resulted in two cars overturning Saturday.

The call of the collision was reportedly received at 3:16 p.m. on the southbound side of Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road.

“We have a report of two vehicles overturned,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No persons were trapped in the vehicles, according to units on the scene, but four people were eventually sent to the hospital, three with minor injuries and one was classified as requiring advanced life support.

The collision resulted in heavy traffic on the southbound lanes near Escondido Canyon Road while first responders worked to clear the scene.

