Narcotics lead to weekend arrests

At least two suspects were arrested in separate narcotics-related incidents on Friday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country for a vehicle code violation, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

The man who was driving was allegedly found to have a suspended license and narcotics paraphernalia, and was taken into custody by deputies, Miller said.

Once he had been booked into the jail, the suspect was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine on his person, which he had not disclosed to deputies, Miller added.

About an hour later, around 5:45 p.m., a man was arrested on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane in Stevenson Ranch on a no-bail arrest warrant for a parole violation.

That suspect was also allegedly found in possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, along with pepper spray, which because of his prior convictions was illegal, according to Miller.

Both men were then arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics.