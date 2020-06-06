Number of confirmed SCV cases surpass 2K largely due to outbreak at Pitchess

The Santa Clarita Valley total number of COVID-19 cases, which includes cases from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, has reached 2,098.

In the numbers reported for the SCV on Saturday by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Castaic had a total number of 1,131 confirmed cases. This relatively large number is largely due to the inclusion of the numbers from an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, which, as of Saturday, had 1,541 confirmed cases.

County officials say the discrepancy between the number of Pitchess cases and the number of Castaic cases has to do with delays in the reporting process from the Sheriff’s Department to the Public Health Department. As the reporting progresses, Pitchess cases are expected to be added to the Castaic total.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, officials reported on Saturday 56 new deaths and 1,329 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 62,338 countywide and the total number of deaths to 2,620.

Of those who died, 36 were over the age of 65 years old; 17 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. 47 people had underlying health conditions including 30 people over the age of 65 years old and 17 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

Two deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach

The mortality rate countywide was 4.2% among confirmed cases.

Within the SCV, one new death related to COVID-19 was reported on Friday, for a total of 22 deaths, according to Public Health. On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death at the hospital, which brought its tally to 11 and 21 valleywide.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased.

Hospital officials, who transitioned from daily to weekly reports, released their latest figures Wednesday. A total of 1,824 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 227 tests returning positive, 1,810 negative and 17 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of eight people remained in the hospital for treatment, and 84 had since recovered and been discharged.

Public Health reported Saturday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,098, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 829

Unincorporated – Acton: 13

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 10

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 36

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,131 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 35

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 28

Unincorporated – Valencia: 9