PHOTO: Three-car crash results in minor injuries
Bobby Block
June 22, 2020
11:20 am
A three-car traffic collision near the intersection of Cinema Drive and Valencia Boulevard results in only minor injuries. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua. No transports were made as a result of the incident. June 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal
A three-car traffic collision near the intersection of Cinema Drive and Valencia Boulevard results in only minor injuries. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua. No transports were made as a result of the incident. June 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal
Bobby Block
