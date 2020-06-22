PHOTO: Three-car crash results in minor injuries

A three-car traffic collision near the intersection of Cinema Drive and Valencia Boulevard results in only minor injuries. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to supervisor Leslie Lua. No transports were made as a result of the incident. June 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal
Bobby Block

Bobby Block

