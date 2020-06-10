Photos: The Signal hosts ‘Virtual Prom’

The Signal recently hosted a “Virtual Prom” for William S. Hart Union High School District juniors and seniors. Aired via Zoom and Facebook, with help from DJ Swaye Reyes, students whose in-person proms were canceled could dance the night away and vie for prizes.

Prize winners during the Virtual prom included Best Costume (above) and Best Decorated Room (below).

Another prize during the Virtual Prom went to the Prom Queen.



The prom was presented by The Signal and the Sand Canyon Country Club, and sponsors included county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Frontier Toyota and the Bank of Santa Clarita. Proceeds from the event will be split among three local nonprofits: the WiSH Education Foundation, the SCV Child & Family Center and Bridge to Home.