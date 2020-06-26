Public Health reports 26 new COVID-19 diagnoses; total at 2,999

As the number of cases in California continues to grow, the Santa Clarita Valley has 26 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 2,999.

The numbers for Castaic, which include those counted as a result of an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, increased by two in the last day. The cases in both Castaic and Pitchess now make up 1,774 of the total number of SCV cases.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, 1,809 new cases have been reported in the last day, as well as 25 new deaths. This brings the countywide total number of confirmed cases to 93,232 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,267.

Of those who died, 19 were over the age of 65, four were between the ages of 41-65 and one person was between the ages of 18-40; 22 had underlying conditions, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Additionally, Public Health said COVID-19 cases are spiking among L.A. County residents ages 18-40, with cases rising from 24,457 on June 10 to 35,249 on June 25.

“The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 1,979; an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago,” said a Public Health report. “There are 1,676 people who are currently hospitalized. This is higher than 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.”

“Both the cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the seven-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased to 8.8%,” said the Public Health report. “Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home and to always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep 6 feet apart from others not in your household when out and about.”

The mortality rate countywide is 3.5% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,725 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 282 tests returning positive, 2,766 negative and 50 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Thirteen people remained in the hospital, and 99 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,999 as of Friday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,050

Unincorporated – Acton: 20

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 12

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 42

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,774 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 54

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 25

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

