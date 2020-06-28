Robert Lamoureux: Pool deck sealant wears with age

Question No. 1

Hey Robert,

I live up in Canyon Country. I have a lot of weeds coming up between the concrete slab and the stone around my pool. There is a grey product in this seam also, and I’m not sure what it is. Do you know if this would be caulking? It looks like it has sand in it, and it’s cracking and curling so it needs repair or replacing. Do you know what this is and how I go about this fix?

— Mike M.

Answer No. 1

Mike,

This product is called, “Deck-O-Seal.” It is a two-part epoxy that does wear like this over time so It needs to be ground out. Just use a small 4-inch grinder — you’ll get some debris in your pool but a quick sweep-out afterward will take care of that.

If there are any voids that need filling, you can either use sand or a material called “backer rod,” which is a round Styrofoam rod material that is readily available at the big box stores. There, you will also be able to purchase a bag of fine silica sand. Get that, you’ll use it during the application process. Go to a pool supply house for the Deck-O-Seal. They’ll be able to help with the amount of kits you’ll need based on the size of your pool. Have an approximate measurement ready for them and you’ll get it done in one trip.

Typically it is applied at approximately 1-inch thickness, so do your calculations regarding adding sand or backer rod, so you’ll finish by applying approximately 1 inch of the Deck-O-Seal.

After grinding, use a shop vac to remove any debris from this cavity, and you can even wash down and allow it to completely dry for a day prior to application, just to be sure you’ve gotten it completely clean and adhesion will be good. If there are any loose particles on either the stone or concrete, the Deck-O-Seal will not be able to make full contact/adhere to either side and you’ll have failure. Do the necessary prep and you’ll be happy for a long time.

One other thought is that if you don’t have a steady hand, you may choose to tape off each side so that you end with a nice clean look, much like when painting.

Once it is ready for install, you’ll notice that the product comes in something like a ketchup bottle with a squeeze top that you’ll cut the tip off of. Mix the product THOROUGHLY prior to transferring to the applicator bottle. Apply the Deck-O-Seal and immediately broadcast a small amount of the silica sand over the wet product. This will give it a less shiny appearance, it will reduce any slippery area and overall, it is more aesthetically pleasing.

Immediately following application, carefully remove the tape and allow to dry fully. Once dry, after 24 hours, vacuum up any leftover sand that didn’t adhere and then you’ll be done.

Depending on the amount of sun the area gets, you can get several years, sometimes up to five, out of this application.

— Robert