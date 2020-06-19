Santa Clarita: Make a ‘Safer Business Commitment’

The city of Santa Clarita recently announced the launch of its “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of the Shop Local initiative, allowing local businesses to let customers know it’s safe to shop local by committing to abide by a set of safety guidelines.

“By making the commitment, local businesses can show that safety is their No. 1 priority and help to ease potential health concerns of would-be patrons,” Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a prepared statement.

Santa Clarita Valley businesses can make the commitment by completing an online form, which adds each business to a published list of “Safer” businesses that customers can then view online.

“Businesses are working hard to regain the confidence of COVID-wary customers and staff, and this commitment demonstrates the collaboration of reopening safely together as a community and restarting our economy,” Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp., said in the statement.

Any size business in any industry throughout the SCV is invited to make the commitment, which includes a list of safety guidelines and best practices, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The “Safer Business Commitment” website includes eight points of promise from businesses, including using face coverings, practicing social distancing, providing hand sanitizer, intensifying disinfection protocols and providing COVID-19 training for employees, according to city officials.

“The SCV Chamber has worked in close partnership with the city and the county to get our businesses reopened, and we ask that our business community work together and make the commitment,” added Ivan Volschenk of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Making this commitment and working together will help keep all of us safe and healthy and keep our businesses open and our community working.”

The city is collaborating with a number of business leaders in the community, including the SCVEDC, SCV Chamber and Valley Industry Association, to support local businesses.

For more information on “Safer Business Commitment,” visit VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.