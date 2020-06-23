Saugus crash kills horses, sends two to hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports that a vehicle had hit a horse with a rider on the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road around 8:50 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

When first responders arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m., they found two horses had died as a result of their injuries, Lua said. 

Two patients with unknown injuries were then transported to a local area hospital as a result of the incident, Lua added.

