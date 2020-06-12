SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency to hold virtual workshop on water supply

The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency has scheduled a virtual workshop to offer information on how to sustain water supply and recharge groundwater.

The workshop comes as the agency begins its Groundwater Sustainability Plan, which will be tailored to the resources and needs within the community and will be adopted by January 2022, according to a Friday news release.

Workshop attendees will have an opportunity to learn from experts as they explain the hydrogeological conceptual model – a visual representation of how water moves through the earth. They will also describe the geology of local groundwater basins and aquifers, as well as groundwater conditions including recharge/discharge areas and primary groundwater uses.

After each presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. There will also be a resource center available after the live meeting.

The event is scheduled 4 p.m. Wednesday via web and teleconference. Meeting format and details can be found at scvgsa.org/groundwater-sustainability-workshop. Questions and comments should be directed to Eunie Kang, by phone at 661-297-1600 or by email at [email protected]