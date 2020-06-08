Smell of gas at Walgreens prompts firefighter response

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to reports of a gas leak at Walgreens on Monday, June 8, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The smell of gas in the Valencia Walgreens prompted the evacuation of the store as a precaution Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to investigate an odor at Walgreens on the 23900 block of Newhall Ranch Road in a commercial strip mall just before 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Henry Narvaez.

“Reports said there was a smell of gas in the stockroom,” Narvaez said. 

Units on the scene said that they are investigating and trying to isolate the odor, Narvaez added at 12:45 p.m. 

L.A. County Fire Engine 75 reported they would stay on the scene until the gas company arrived, and the incident was cleared around 1:30 p.m., added Supervisor Austin Bennett.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS