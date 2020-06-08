Smell of gas at Walgreens prompts firefighter response

The smell of gas in the Valencia Walgreens prompted the evacuation of the store as a precaution Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to investigate an odor at Walgreens on the 23900 block of Newhall Ranch Road in a commercial strip mall just before 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Henry Narvaez.

“Reports said there was a smell of gas in the stockroom,” Narvaez said.

Units on the scene said that they are investigating and trying to isolate the odor, Narvaez added at 12:45 p.m.

L.A. County Fire Engine 75 reported they would stay on the scene until the gas company arrived, and the incident was cleared around 1:30 p.m., added Supervisor Austin Bennett.