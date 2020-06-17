Sulphur Springs names new board member

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

Watch the meeting here: youtube.com/watch?v=x6-jhkJz2xs&feature=youtu.be

The board listed four candidates on the agenda: Alan Jerome Ferdman; Daniel A Maldonado; Paola Jellings; and Richard Alan Iosue II.

Jellings now represents Trustee Area No. 3, an area almost in the middle of SSUSD’s geographic boundaries, which reaches to approximately Terri Drive and Soledad Canyon Road on the western edge and Jakes Way on its eastern border, in Canyon Country.

Elected to serve in 2018, Martinez Gerson recently announced her resignation due to an apparent move outside of district boundaries.