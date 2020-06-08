Supes to discuss Newhall Ranch, Orchard Arms

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District and upgrades to Orchard Arms Senior Apartments in the board’s regular Tuesday meeting.

In December, the Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the Newhall Ranch Sanitation District, which would service the new 21,000-home project’s infrastructure, including sewer lines for both the Mission Village and Landmark Village subdivisions.

Since then, the new district has spent a total of $159,135 for operations, maintenance and capital projects, expenses that are set to be approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday in addition to the district’s meeting minutes.

The Board of Supervisors is also expected to approve the sanitation district’s $827,000 fiscal budget for 2020-21.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors is set to discuss a renovation project at the Orchard Arms Senior Apartments, located on the 23000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Valencia.

Approval of the project would award a construction contract to JJJ Floor Covering Inc. to completely replace flooring at the senior public housing complex in four buildings with a total of 183 dwelling units.

Funds for the $475,000 contract would be allocated from the Capital Fund Program included in the L.A. County Development Authority’s 2020-2021 budget of $785.9 million, which is also set to be discussed Tuesday.