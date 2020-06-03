Tom Campbell resigns as SCV Water board director

Tom Campbell resigned as a director of Santa Clarita Valley Water after 23 years of service, officials said Wednesday.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Tom for his years of exemplary service to

our board and to the SCV community. During Tom’s tenure on CLWA’s board, his efforts helped

to secure our long-term water supply reliability here in the SCV,” Gary Martin, SCV Water board president, said in a prepared statement.

Campbell, who resigned May 27, was part of the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water.

“I am thankful to have been a part of some defining moments in the agency’s history, like the purchase of the Valencia Water Co. and the formation of SCV Water,” Campbell said in the statement. “It’s been rewarding to see our customers and community benefit from our regional approach to water management.”

His current term expires January 2021. At Tuesday’s regular SCV Water board meeting, the board voted to eliminate the now-vacant seat, according to a news release from the agency.

Initially at 15 seats when formed in January 2018, the board is set to reduce in size from the current 12 members to nine members over the next two elections. The elections scheduled for November 2020 and November 2022 will result in three elected officials representing each of the three new electoral districts.